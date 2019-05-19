Man who shot child over Rs0.3m arrested in Mandi Bahauddin

A man who shot dead a child over Rs0.3 million was arrested in Mandi Bahauddin after three months on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Faisal, has been arrested alongside his accomplices, the police said.

Faisal had a fight with a man over payment for car. The man went to Faisal’s house and asked him for the money. Faisal refused to pay him Rs0.3 million and then after a few days went to the man’s house and opened fire. The man’s 10-year-old daughter was killed in the firing incident, said the investigating officer. Faisal managed to escape.

Faisal said that he only wanted to threaten the man and didn’t know that his daughter would be home at that time.

The police are still investigating the case.

