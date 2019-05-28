Man strolls out of Supreme Court after being denied bail

He was accused of injuring a man with an axe in 2015

Ratan appeared in the court on Tuesday. The court was hearing his appeal for pre-arrest bail in the case.Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who was hearing the case via video link, expressed his disappointment over the failure of the legal system in the case. The bail petition has been pending in the Sindh High Court for the last two years.He remarked, "why is the court taking so long to process the bail?" Giving verdicts in such cases is one of the simplest tasks. "If appeals are taking this long, I wonder how long verdicts take."The file clearly states the role of the suspect in the case, said the top judge.E-court system was introduced at the Karachi Registry on Monday. A three-member bench, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, has been hearing the cases fixed in Karachi.