Man shoots his wife dead in Peshawar

A woman was gunned down by her husband in Peshawar’s Faqeerabad.

The woman, identified as Neelum, was leaving her house with her children in a chingchi rickshaw when her husband, Abdul Rauf, opened fire.

The police have lodged a case and are conducting raids to arrest Rauf, who fled after the attack.

According to the FIR, lodged at the Faqeerabad police station, the couple had a fight, after which Rauf left the house. Neelum gathered her children and some belongings before leaving as well. However, Rauf followed them, stopped the vehicle and opened fire.

A case has been lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

