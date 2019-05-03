HOME > News

Man reportedly beats wife to death in Larkana

4 hours ago

A man reportedly fled after beating his wife to death in Larkana. Their 10-year-old daughter was injured while trying to protect her mother. 

The police are conducting raids to arrest the man, identified as Murad Rind. A police officer said that they will lodge the case on the family’s request.

The police say Rind beat his wife of 10 years, Saeeda, with a stick at their house in Khudabad. Their daughter tried to help her mother and then ran to her uncle’s house to tell them what was happening. Saeeda’s brother said that the girl came to their house and told them her parents were fighting.

When we arrived at the house, we found Saeeda in critical condition, he said. She died on the way to the hospital.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem exam.

