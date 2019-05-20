HOME > News

Man kills mother over property dispute in Multan

2 hours ago

The police arrested a man on Saturday for killing his mother during a dispute over land in Budhla Sant, Multan.

They also took the suspect’s father into custody and registered a case against both men.

The suspect’s younger sister told the police that the man and mother were fighting, after which he strangled her with her dupatta.

The suspect’s paternal aunt told the police that when she reached the house, the sister was sitting outside and crying. “I saw that he [the suspect] had tied a dupatta around his mother’s neck and was trying to kill her. He even threatened to kill me.”

The police said the suspect confessed to the murder.

