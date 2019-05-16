HOME > News

Man kills brothers-in-law in Jhelum

May 14 , 2019

A man shot dead his three brothers-in-law after a fight in Jhelum’s Mangla on Tuesday. 

His father-in-law was injured in the attack. The injured is being shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

The police said that the suspect got married to a woman a few months back. Their rukhsati, however, never happened. The woman’s family then heard negative things about the man’s character and filed for khula (divorce), according to the police.

Related: Tando Allahyar man booked for beating up wife after she asked him for money

This enraged the man and came to the woman’s house and fought with her family members during which he opened fire on them. The suspect managed to escape.

The police have recorded the statements of the witnesses.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
domestic dispute jhelum


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.