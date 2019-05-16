Man kills brothers-in-law in Jhelum

A man shot dead his three brothers-in-law after a fight in Jhelum’s Mangla on Tuesday.

His father-in-law was injured in the attack. The injured is being shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

The police said that the suspect got married to a woman a few months back. Their rukhsati, however, never happened. The woman’s family then heard negative things about the man’s character and filed for khula (divorce), according to the police.

This enraged the man and came to the woman’s house and fought with her family members during which he opened fire on them. The suspect managed to escape.

The police have recorded the statements of the witnesses.

