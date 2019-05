A man was shot dead on Tuesday during a dispute over land in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab.

Police identified the deceased as Safdar Iqbal.

The family of the deceased say that they were attacked over a land spread across 1.5 acres which they had bought from Muhammad Yar. They were ploughing the land when suspects with weapons started firing at them.

The suspects flee the scene.

