Man impersonates friend’s mother for marriage proposal, gets beaten up

A case has been registered against a man in Lahore for impersonating his friend’s mother during a visit to propose marriage to a young woman.

The man, identified as Tahir, donned a burqa and pretended to be his friend’s mother during the visit to the house in Hassan Town. He was discovered when the woman’s mother mother noticed he was walking in a ‘manly’ way.

Tahir tried to run after he was found out but the mother began to scream and their neighbours caught him. After getting a beating, he was handed over to the police.

The police have registered a case against him at the Sabzasar police station on behalf of the woman’s brother.

The case has been registered under sections 452 and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 452 relates to trespassing after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint: and Section 420 relates to cheating and dishonestly Inducing delivery of property.

