Man holds polio workers hostage in Lahore for one hour

May 15 , 2019

A case has been registered against a man for holding an anti-polio team hostage in Lahore for an hour. 

The incident occurred in Samanabad. The man, identified as Shahid Sohail, had repeatedly refused to have his one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter vaccinated. A polio team arrived at his house on Wednesday to attempt to vaccinate the child.

According to reports, two polio workers — Saima and Shehzadi — entered his house without permission. The man then locked the door behind them and held them hostage for an hour. They were freed by the police and assistant commissioner.

The health department has lodged a case against Sohail under Section 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Samanabad police station. Section 186 refers to obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions and carries a penalty of imprisonment of three months or a fine of Rs1,500 or both.

