Man arrested for raping, murdering child in Kasur: police

24 mins ago

A man has been arrested on charges of raping and then murdering an eight-year-old child in Kasur. 

The case has been solved after 16 months with the help of DNA testing. The forensic science agency took DNA samples of 112 people. They found the DNA on the body matched that of 21-year-old Farhan Ahmed.

The child was found dead in Khudian Khas. The police later confirmed that he was raped and then murdered.

 

The suspect is being questioned by the police.

