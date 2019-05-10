HOME > Violence

Man arrested for murdering wife in Swat

1 hour ago

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his wife who was a Pashto singer and dancer in Mingora, Swat, police said.

Mina was killed four days ago.

City DSP Zahir Shah said Shaukat Ali murdered his wife over money.

Police have registered a case against him.

Related: Husband kills Pashto singer in Mingora: police

This is not the first time local celebrities have come under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

In February 2019, Labab, a Pashto actress, was killed in Mardan. The actress, who was known as Gulalai, was on her way to Mardan from Peshawar when she went missing three days ago. She was staying with her sister in Peshawar.

The police said her body was recovered from a field. Her body was identified by her sister. In 2018 too, three singers were killed.

