Live text translation now rolling out to Google Lens

This year’s Google I/O was home to more than a few announcements, with one of the focuses being Google Lens.

On May 28, Google announced that it’s now rolling out two of the Lens features it revealed at the annual developer conference.

The first tool will help you decide what to order the next time you go out for dinner. Open Google Lens, point the viewfinder at your menu, and the Lens will highlight certain dishes that are particularly popular. When you tap on the dish, you can see pictures of it and people’s reviews from Google Maps.

The second tool is live text translation. With this, you’ll point your camera at foreign text, and right in front of you, the Lens will convert the words to your language of choice on top of the original text. It’ll work with over 100 different languages.

New! ¡Nuevo! Neu! Live from Google Lens in more than 100 languages: 📖 Point your camera at text

🔎 Lens automatically detects the language

👀 See the translation right on top of the original words pic.twitter.com/U2BpHOilBP — Google (@Google) May 29, 2019

These features are rolling out to Google Lens starting today and will be available to everyone over this coming week. All you need is an ARCore-compatible Android phone or an iOS device.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.