Larkana HIV outbreak: Cases registered against 24 doctors, says DIG

Cases have been registered against 24 doctors, who are private practitioners, in Larkana district, DIG Irfan Baloch announced in press conference on Wednesday.

He spoke about the recent outbreak of HIV in Larkana and the case of Dr Muzaffar Ghangro who was found guilty of medical negligence.

Dr Ghanghro, who was arrested in Ratodero on April 30, has since tested positive for AIDS despite initially refusing to be tested. However, the JIT’s findings refute initial claims that he had deliberately injected his patients with HIV as a form of revenge. A Joint Investigation Team was set up by Larkana DIG Irfan Baloch in this regard. Larkana SSP Masood Bangash is part of the team.

As of Tuesday, May 28, 700 people have been infected with HIV, out of whom around 550 are children, the DIG said.

The biggest reason for the spread of the virus, apart from target communities, is the reuse of syringes, he said. This is regardless of whether Dr Ghangro is reusing syringes or quacks. In this case, he was referring to sex workers and heroin users when talking about target communities.

Dr Ghangro tested positive for HIV when the Larkana health commission performed tests, he said, adding that statements of 145 people was taken, out of whom 125 were Dr Ghangro’s patients.

This is a developing story

