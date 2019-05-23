Larkana doctor cleared of deliberately injecting patients with HIV

A doctor in Larkana has been cleared of deliberately injecting his patients with HIV but has been found guilty of criminal medical negligence.

“We have found that [Dr Muzaffar] Ghanghro did not deliberately inject his patients with the HIV but rather that he did not take enough care to prevent it from spreading,” said Larkana SSP Masood Bangash. He is part of the Joint Investigation Team set up by Larkana DIG Irfan Baloch.

Dr Ghanghro, who was arrested in Ratodero on April 30, has since tested positive for AIDS despite initially refusing to be tested. However, the JIT’s findings refute initial claims that he had deliberately injected his patients with HIV as a form of revenge.

SSP Bangash dismissed claims that Dr Ghanghro is being made a scapegoat for the failure of others. “If we had to frame him or make him seem like the only criminal here then we could have just claimed that it was deliberate. That’s what everyone is thinking it is anyway,” he said. “There has been a fair investigation into the matter and we have found that while he didn’t do it deliberately and he isn’t the only one to do so, he certainly acted in a negligent manner.”

Dr Ghanghro, an employee at a public hospital in Ratodero, was arrested on charges of infecting 42 patients at the facility with HIV. He was presented before a court on May 1 and was remanded into police custody.

However, he had claimed that he didn’t have AIDS or HIV. While leaving the police station he had flashed a paper that he had claimed were the results of a 2016 test declaring him AIDS-free. He had also refused to be tested for AIDS, claiming he wasn’t showing any signs of the disease.

The doctor who identified the first case said he has identified a total of 85 children myself. “There have been more than 600 cases in the government camp. If we add those together then the number crosses 700,” he said.

