Larkana doctor arrested for injecting patients with HIV

The Ratodero police have arrested a doctor on Tuesday in Larkana on charges of allegedly spreading HIV among his patients.

The accused has been identified as Dr Muzaffar Ghanghar, who himself is an HIV patient, was employed at a public hospital in the Ratodero district of Larkana.

He is accused of infecting 42 people, including children, with HIV which causes the deadly Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Police produced the accused before a local court today and sought a three-day physical remand which was granted by the judge.

Earlier this month, provincial health authorities were alarmed when the number of HIV-positive cases rose to 39 — including more than a dozen children.

According to the WHO, approximately 20,000 new HIV infections are reported in Pakistan annually, the highest rate of increase among all countries in the region.

