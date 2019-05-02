HOME > News

Larkana doctor arrested for injecting patients with HIV

May 1 , 2019

The Ratodero police have arrested a doctor on Tuesday in Larkana on charges of allegedly spreading HIV among his patients.

The accused has been identified as Dr Muzaffar Ghanghar, who himself is an HIV patient, was employed at a public hospital in the Ratodero district of Larkana.

He is accused of infecting 42 people, including children, with HIV which causes the deadly Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Related: Three arrested, five labs sealed in Larkana after AIDS scare

Police produced the accused before a local court today and sought a three-day physical remand which was granted by the judge.

Earlier this month, provincial health authorities were alarmed when the number of HIV-positive cases rose to 39 — including more than a dozen children.

According to the WHO, approximately 20,000 new HIV infections are reported in Pakistan annually, the highest rate of increase among all countries in the region.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
aids larkana


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.