Lahore to have a science museum soon: Fawad Chaudhry

11 mins ago

A museum will be established in Lahore soon, says Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

It will promote basic and fundamental research which may help in socio-economic development of the country.

In a tweet, he said it has been decided to construct the museum on the the Ministry of Science and Technology’s land after vacating it from illegal occupants.

He stressed that Pakistan can only compete on a global scale by adopting modern information technology, Radio Pakistan reported.

TOPICS:
Lahore museum science


