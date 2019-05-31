Lahore to have a science museum soon: Fawad Chaudhry

1 day ago
A museum will be established in Lahore soon, says Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
It will promote basic and fundamental research which may help in socio-economic development of the country.
In a tweet, he said it has been decided to construct the museum on the the Ministry of Science and Technology’s land after vacating it from illegal occupants.
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 30, 2019
He stressed that Pakistan can only compete on a global scale by adopting modern information technology, Radio Pakistan reported.
