Lahore teen accused of killing father for hitting him

28 mins ago

A Lahore teenager has been accused of killing his father for shouting at him and then hitting him for losing his mobile phone.

The family said that the teen was angry after his father hit him. The seventeen-year-old hit his father with a heavy object while he was sleeping and then ran away, said the police.

The grandfather has registered a case against him at the Model Town police station.

The family was living in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat.

Model Town SP Muhammad Imran said that the suspect will be arrested soon.

