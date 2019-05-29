HOME > News

Lahore private housing society staff shoot teen driver dead

5 hours ago

Three people have been arrested after a teenager was shot dead for driving in a private housing society in Lahore. 

The boy, Haseeb Haider, was an 11th grader at Punjab College. He was scheduled to appear for his Intermediate maths paper on Thursday.

He and his cousin, also 17 years old, went to Palm Villas, a private housing society, to learn how to drive. They wanted to take advantage of the smooth, wide, empty roads in the society, like countless others do, to safely learn how to drive. The boy’s uncle was also taking a walk in the area.

They all lived in Rizwan Garden, a neighbourhood around 10 minutes away.

Haseeb was at his maternal uncle’s house, studying with his cousin for their exam. After iftar, they decided to go to the society to learn how to drive.

While they were in the car, the supervisor for Palm Villas, Shahid Nisar, approached them and wanted to know why they were there. An argument ensued, during which the boys called Haseeb’s uncle and cousin. All four got in the car.

Nisar then called over a guard, Asif, and told him to shoot them. Asif proceeded to shoot Haseeb, who was still in the driver’s seat.

The two men and a driver were arrested and an FIR has been lodged against them. They will be presented in court today (Wednesday).

TOPICS:
Lahore Violence


