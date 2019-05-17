Lahore police arrest woman for torturing 10-year-old domestic worker: police

Lahore police arrested on Friday a woman for assaulting a 10-year-old domestic worker, police said.

According to the Child Protection Bureau, the woman, identified as Zarqa Shahid, assaulted the 10-year-old for refusing to take her orders.

A case has been registered against Shahid on complaint of the Child Protection Bureau. She fled her home after the assault. She was arrested by police from Eden Villas.

“I stopped breathing when she strangled me,” the 10-year-old domestic worker told SAMAA TV. She said that Shahid hit her with a wiper.

The survivor was given in custody of the Child Protection Bureau.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram