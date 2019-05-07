Lahore man kills woman for breaking off engagement

A woman and her mother were shot dead by a man in Lahore’s Badami Bagh on Tuesday.

The police said that the suspect, identified as Shehbaz, killed Sonia and her mother, Razia Bibi, after she called off their engagement.

Shehbaz came to their house and opened fire on them. Razia Bibi was killed near the door, while Sonia was shot dead near her room.

The suspect managed to escape after the incident.

Sonia’s brother has registered an FIR against Shehbaz. The police said that they have formed a committee to arrest the suspect.

