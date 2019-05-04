Lahore factory to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured cars

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the JW Forland factory in Lahore will produce the first vehicles completely manufactured in Pakistan.

During a visit to the factory site on Saturday, the premier said the factory currently employs 8,000 workers but will indirectly create jobs for 40,000 people. “So this factory, built on 2,500 kanals of land will provide 40,000 people jobs,” he said.

The prime minister thanked brothers Faisal and Javed Afridi for setting up the factory and said it would generate more investment in Pakistan. More investment in Pakistan will create wealth and increase tax revenue, therefore creating jobs, he said. This cycle will then result in people having more money to spend and therefore more investment, he added.

He said the vehicles will be completely manufactured here, with each part being made in Pakistan. This is the first time a full car will be made in Pakistan, said PM Khan, adding that before this, there were just assembly plants in the country.

He said he was waiting for a time when electric cars are brought to Pakistan to resolve the pollution issue.

During his visit to Lahore’s industrial zone, he said the factory was giving around Rs21 billion in taxes but after its expansion, it will be giving Rs30 billion to the government every year. These vehicles can also be exported and we can get foreign exchange, he said.

With our new policy, we’re trying to remove barriers to investment, said PM Khan, adding that through this, the people and government will both benefit.

He said the government is trying to make it easier for investors to invest in Pakistan and improve the ease of doing business.

