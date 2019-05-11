Lahore court records witness’ statement in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar case

A Lahore sessions court recorded on Saturday the statement of a witness in the Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar defamation case.

The court rejected Shafi’s appeal not to record the witnesses’ statements as her request was pending in the Supreme Court. She asked the court to stop the process until the verdict of the top court is issued.

However, the judge said the hearing would continue and recorded the statement of one witness, Kanza Muneer.

The statements of the other witnesses will be recorded on May 18.

Muneer said in her statement that during the rehearsal, at which 11 people were present and videos were made, Zafar and Shafi maintained five to six feet distance from each other. She said that Shafi left after saying bye and claimed that her allegations of harassment were false.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

Recently, Shafi’s legal team sent Zafar a defamation notice demanding a public apology and Rs2 billion in damages.

