KP ministers to now use govt helicopters for official visits

1 hour ago

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet approved on Thursday an amendment in a bill allowing ministers’ use of government helicopters for officials visits. 

The amendment is a part of the KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges) Act, 1975.

Section 7(1) of the amended bill allows the chief minister to use aeroplanes or helicopters of the government. A sub-section allows the CM from renting a helicopter too if he requires.

The CM can even allow ministers and public servants to use the government’s helicopter. The cost of the trip will be borne by the government.

Previously, only the CM was allowed to use government helicopters.

