KP govt won’t compromise on doctors’ transfer issue: information minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has warned that the government won’t compromise on the issue of doctors’ transfers.

“We just want the doctors to serve people in the districts they belong to,” he said while addressing a press conference on Thursday. “They must go, there is no other option,” he said.

“We told the doctors to serve for just two years, but they don’t want to work anywhere else,” said Yousafzai. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wants to work for the betterment of the poor, he said. “We all have to think about it. Do you want to serve the poor or not?”

If these doctors don’t go to other districts, then the burden on Peshawar will increase, he explained.

He said that the government is even giving monetary incentives to doctors who choose to move to other districts.

Doctors have been protesting against the establishment of district and regional health authorities giving financial and administrative autonomy to hospitals at the district level. The doctors call it the “privatisation of public health facilities”.

OPDs closed

The out-patient departments of the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar were closed on Thursday as doctors protested against the brawl between an associate professor and Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan.

The emergency departments of three hospitals were operational.

The KP Doctors Council demanded that an FIR be registered against the beating of Dr Ziauddin and a judicial inquiry be opened against Khan. Dr Ziauddin works at the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The minister and his guard beat the assistant professor during a meeting of the hospital’s board of governors. A case was later registered against Dr Ziauddin on the minister’s request.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan summoned a report after ordering an immediate inquiry.

