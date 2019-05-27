KP governor, CM meet civil, military officials in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan visited on Monday North Waziristan tribal district after a reported clash between PTM supporters and the Pakistan Army in Boya on Sunday.

The two leaders held meetings with military and civil officials in Miran Shah. The civil and military officials briefed the governor and chief minister about the Boya incident.

SAMAA Digital could not obtain details of what was discussed in the meeting, however, BBC journalist Rifatullah Orakzai tweeted that there were reports that the detention of Ali Wazir was discussed and he “may be released today”.

Governor and chief minister KP visited Miranshah today, held meetings with military, civil officials and tribal elders. There are reports that detention of Ali Wazir was discussed and he may released today sometime. — Rifatullah Orakzai (@rifatorakzai) May 27, 2019

Eight people were killed and 10 injured in an exchange of fire at a North Waziristan check-post on Sunday. According to the ISPR, the incident involved a group led by MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir. Wazir was even arrested.

For their part, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with other supporters said they were going to participate in a protest against an operation in Khar Kamar area of Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.