KP Food Authority seizes substandard milk in Abbottabad

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority seized more than 700 litres of substandard milk in Abbottabad during a raid conducted on Wednesday.

Separately, the Punjab Food Authority also raided counterfeit milk manufacturing units on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He had called for a crackdown on food adulteration.

Related: KP Food Authority seals two Peshawar factories, dumps 2,000kg chicken

The team conducted sample tests of the milk using a mobile laboratory.

The authority’s assistant director said they will not allow the sale of hazardous adulterated milk especially in the month of Ramazan. He said action will be taken against people failing to abide by the law.

TOPICS:
KP milk


