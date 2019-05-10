HOME > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy

1 hour ago

Television reality star Kim Kardashian West said Friday that she and rapper Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” the 38-year-old Kardashian, who also has her own make-up and fragrance lines, tweeted.

She had announced the couple were expecting in January, telling the US program “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that the youngest Kardashian to keep up with was due “sometime soon.”

The new baby joins three other siblings: sister Chicago, who was born last year via surrogate, five-year-old sister North, and three-year-old brother Saint.

The couple has yet to announce the new baby’s name.

Kardashian said the newborn was “also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Kardashian has been open about her struggles with pregnancy and decision to use a surrogate, as she had previously suffered from placenta accreta — a serious condition where the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus.

 
