Kidnapped Karachi woman recovered after being sold for Rs230,000

The Karachi police recovered on Thursday night a young woman who had been kidnapped from Gulshan-e-Iqbal from Moro in Sindh’s Naushero Feroz district.

The woman, who is around 18 years old, was kidnapped and then sold for Rs230,000. The Mobina Town investigation police conducted a raid in the inner city area of Moro and rescued her. They also took into custody the woman who bought her, identified as Aasia.

She told the police that she was walking home on March 27 after working at a fruit stall her family often set up when a neighbour came up to her and offered her a ride home. The woman also gave her some sweet rice to eat, which she believes had some drugs in them because they knocked her out.

When she woke up, she had been taken to Hyderabad where she said she was beaten up when she refused to engage in prostitution. The women who kidnapped her then sold her to Aasia in Moro for Rs230,000.

A case of her disappearance was lodged on March 27 at the Mobina Town police station by her family.

Raids are being conducted in both Moro and Karachi to arrest those involved in the kidnapping and forced prostitution.

