Khyber News reporter released from jail: KP minister

Khyber News reporter Gohar Wazir, who was arrested Monday night by the police and security forces, has been released, Khyber News quoted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister as saying.

Shaukat Yousufzai, the KP information minister, said on Wednesday that Wazir was released after confirming that he was a journalist.

However, he alleged that the reporter was also chanting slogans during a PTM protest in Bannu.

He was arrested along with 21 others under the maintenance of public order act and shifted to Haripur jail from Bannu.

The reporter was arrested from Tanchi Bazar where he was covering a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, his colleagues said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.