HOME > News

Khyber News reporter released from jail: KP minister

1 hour ago

File photo: Reporter Gohar Wazir

Khyber News reporter Gohar Wazir, who was arrested Monday night by the police and security forces, has been released, Khyber News quoted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister as saying.

Shaukat Yousufzai, the KP information minister, said on Wednesday that Wazir was released after confirming that he was a journalist.

However, he alleged that the reporter was also chanting slogans during a PTM protest in Bannu.

He was arrested along with 21 others under the maintenance of public order act and shifted to Haripur jail from Bannu.

The reporter was arrested from Tanchi Bazar where he was covering a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, his colleagues said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Gohar Wazir Khyber News PTM


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
6 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed's speech on North Waziristan
Opposition walks out over Murad Saeed’s speech on North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.