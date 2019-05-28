HOME > News

Khyber News reporter, 21 others arrested in Bannu under MPO

21 mins ago

File photo: Reporter Gohar Wazir

Gohar Wazir, a reporter with Khyber News, and 21 other people were arrested by the police and security forces in Bannu Tuesday night, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

They were arrested under the maintenance of public order act and were shifted to Haripur jail from Bannu.

They are accused of delivering hate speeches against the government and Pakistan army during a protest in Tanchi Bazar in Bannu.

The reporter was arrested from Tanchi Bazar where he was covering a protest by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, his colleagues said.

The reporter interviewed MNA Mohsin Dawar and tribal leader Dr Gul Alam Wazir on Monday. The Journalist community in Bannu condemned his arrest and demanded his release.

