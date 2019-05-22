HOME > News

Khurshid Jamali, two others arrested by NAB in Nooriabad case

3 hours ago

Khurshid Jamali, the chairperson of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, was arrested by NAB on Tuesday night and brought to a Karachi accountability court Wednesday morning. 

He has yet to be presented before the court. Two other suspects, Syed Muhammad Asif and Syed Muhammad Arif, were also arrested.

NAB says Jamali’s name was included in the investigation by the JIT into the fake accounts case. However, he was also arrested over corruption charges in the Nooriabad Power Plant Project.

The bureau says his name is on the ECL. It contended that he played an important role in money laundering for the Zardari Group. Jamali has also worked for the Sindh government as a consultant.

NAB wants his physical remand for their investigation.

