Khursheed Shah thinks NAB chairperson doesn’t deserve the post

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah thinks that NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal doesn’t deserve to stay on the post.

“He has become a controversial figure,” Shah said while speaking in Islamabad on Friday.

He remarked that the chief justice keeps saying that the accountability bureau has not been functioning properly. “The head should quit when people start questioning the integrity of an institution.”

Many questions have been raised over the references against Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif among others, Shah said. They haven’t started investigating Sharjeel Memon. The witnesses have been recording their statements since one and a half years, he claimed.

“Why doesn’t NAB ever take notice of federal ministers threatening to send politicians to jail?” Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps saying that he will get everyone jailed. “Why isn’t anyone doing anything about it?”

Shah remarked that the arrest of PTI leader was “fixed”. Aleem Khan spent 100 days in custody and now has been released, he said.

The dictatorial regimes have been found to be the most corrupt, he said. “Corruption started the day Ziaul Haq came into power.”

On Imran Khan, Shah said that he was never political. He was nurtured into becoming a politician. He keeps making apolitical statements. “PIT members say that PM Khan is a bigger dictator than Ziaul Haq.”

