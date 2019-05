A man and woman were shot dead Tuesday morning at Kot Bungalow Road in Khairpur.

The couple was traveling with their two children when unidentified men started firing, police said. The children were unharmed.

The deceased, identified as Gul Bahar Channa and Sahibzadi were married for eight years.

Police believe the family members of the deceased murdered them for eloping.

Their bodies were transferred to a hospital in Choondiko.

