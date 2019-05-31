Keep animals where they can be provided care: judge 

Animals should be kept at shelters where people can look after them, said a judge while hearing a petition against animal cruelty at the Islamabad zoo.

The petition has been filed asking for proper facilities for the only elephant at the Islamabad zoo, Kaavan. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Friday.

The zoo does not meet international standards, said the lawyer for the municipal corporation.

“This is an alarming situation,” said the judge.

He remarked that all animals need to be shifted to shelters where someone is present to take care of them. He asked the authorities to tell the court which animals will be transferred where.

Kaavan has been living an isolated life at Islamabad zoo. International organisations have expressed their concerns over his health. His only companion Saheli had died in 2012.

“It is cruel to keep elephants alone,” an expert told the court.

Pakistan was given Kaavan as a diplomatic gift from Sri Lanka. He resides in an enclosure comprising a dilapidated shed and cement pool, which is empty most of the times. Activists have said that Kaavan displays signs of zoochosis; an invariant and repetitive behaviour pattern with no apparent function depicted by animals in captivity.

