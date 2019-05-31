HOME > News

Keep animals where they can be provided care: judge 

55 mins ago

Animals should be kept at shelters where people can look after them, said a judge while hearing a petition against animal cruelty at the Islamabad zoo. 

The petition has been filed asking for proper facilities for the only elephant at the Islamabad zoo, Kaavan. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case on Friday.

The zoo does not meet international standards, said the lawyer for the municipal corporation.

“This is an alarming situation,” said the judge.

Related: Kaavan to be released if found suffering from mental health problems

He remarked that all animals need to be shifted to shelters where someone is present to take care of them. He asked the authorities to tell the court which animals will be transferred where.

Kaavan has been living an isolated life at Islamabad zoo. International organisations have expressed their concerns over his health. His only companion Saheli had died in 2012.

“It is cruel to keep elephants alone,” an expert told the court.

Pakistan was given Kaavan as a diplomatic gift from Sri Lanka. He resides in an enclosure comprising a dilapidated shed and cement pool, which is empty most of the times. Activists have said that Kaavan displays signs of zoochosis; an invariant and repetitive behaviour pattern with no apparent function depicted by animals in captivity.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
islamabad high court Islamabad Zoo Kaavan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad zoo, Kaavan, Athar Minallah
 
MOST READ
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed attends MQM-P’s iftaar dinner in Karachi
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan's first Islamic calendar
Eid on June 5, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
MNA Ali Wazir arrested, 3 killed in North Waziristan: reports
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.