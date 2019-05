Five people, including children, were killed after a passenger bus caught fire from a cylinder explosion near the toll plaza in Kashmore Tuesday morning.

Police say eight people have also been injured.

The law enforcers said the deceased and injured have been shifted to the taluka hospital.

The passengers were on their way to Kashmore from Kandhkot, police said, adding that the bus driver has fled the scene.

