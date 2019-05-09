Karachi’s sewage system needs Rs15b revamp

The Karachi water and sewage board needs Rs15 billion to overhaul its system and they plan to replace lines in North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, New Karachi, Korangi and Malir if funding comes in.

KWSB MD Asadullah Khan said they have prepared a request for Rs500 million to send to the Sindh government for the next budget.

The sewerage system of Karachi is on the verge of collapsing. More than half of the city’s sewerage lines are damaged and need to be immediately replaced. Particularly vulnerable are the old city areas with their pre-partition lines.

No major work on sewers has been done since 2008. Some lines were replaced during the 1970s to 1980s about 39 years back. The system in areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, Nazimabad was replaced with money from the ‘Tameer-e-Karachi’ program in 2008. And a quarter of the lines need to be immediately replaced in the city.

MD Asadullah Khan blames informal settlements as slums have become densely populated. This puts pressure on the sewerage system passing from nearby localities.

Water expert Dr Bashir Lakhani agreed that vertical and unplanned construction has caused damage and a detailed survey is imperative before replacing the lines.

Javed Shamim, a civil engineer who used to run the KWSB reforms unit, said that the change in land use has led to problems. High-rise buildings, units, and portions have been constructed on 60-, 90-, 120-, 400- and 600 square yard plots. Too many people use the designated lines that were designed for far fewer people. Regular de-silting has not been done according to schedule for the last 15 years, Shamim added.

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani said he has asked KWSB to list areas where the sewerage system is in bad condition. “We need to revamp the entire sewerage system,” he said. KWSB is laying lines in katchi abadis. They are working on a scheme in the provincial ADP to replace the system in phases.

The World Bank has committed about $40m for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP). The project will be implemented by the Sindh government’s Planning and Development Department, the Economic Affairs Division and the water board. The whole project will cost $100m.

The World Bank project documents are working on these assumptions: Karachi’s water supply services are falling far short of the expanding city’s needs. Nearly three million Karachiites lack access to piped water. Private tankers supply houses. The city’s current water demand is estimated at 1200 million gallons per day (mgd) and the shortfall is estimated at 550 mgd.

The KWSB has not had any capital investment for more than a decade even though a 2008 master plan estimated that it needed over $2.5 billion to ensure everyone got access to safe and affordable drinking water by 2030. The last investment project financed by an international agency was to the mid-1990s.

The utility has approximately 13,500 employees (at least 6.5 per 1,000 connections), which is more than what is needed. There are not water meters, and the price of water is low. Billing is poor. In 2015-16, the bills covered barely half of its expenses to operate.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.