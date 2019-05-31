HOME > News

Karachi woman UC counselor among 15 arrested for drug dealing

55 mins ago

A UC counselor was among 15 people arrested for dealing drugs to students in Karachi. 

The female counselor, a member of the MQM, denies dealing drugs and says she only used them. They were arrested as part of an investigation by the Bahadurabad police into drugs being supplied to schools and colleges in the city.

The counselor claimed to have used drugs worth Rs800,000 to Rs1 million, mainly methamphetamine (commonly known as ice). She said she used the drugs because they gave her a sense of peace and because it was fun.

The woman is a union counselor in North Nazimabad.

East SSP Azfar Mahesar confirmed the arrests. He said the group supplied meth, heroin and hashish to students.

One of the suspects, Asif, told the police he obtained the heroin from a dealer named Haji who operated out of Peshawar and would also supply drugs abroad. Another source of drugs for them is a man identified as Bashir Mama, whom Asif described as ‘white collar’. He reportedly owns a shipping company and uses it to smuggle meth and heroin into the country.

He said the suspects had videos of rapes on their mobile phones. The police seized eight pistols, eight kilogrammes of hashish, half a kilogramme of herion and half a kilogramme of meth, a Toyota Hilux, a Suzuki Mehran and a rickshaw from the suspects’ possession.

SSP Mahesar says the meth and heroin was worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Some of the suspects had already served jail time for drug related offences, he said. The police are currently searching for other members of the group.

