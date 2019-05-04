Karachi woman accuses her family of killing her father-in-law

A man was killed on Karachi’s Karsaz Road Friday night after attackers opened fire on his car.

His family believes he was killed by his daughter-in-law’s relatives.

The police said the man, identified as Fazal Muhammad, was shot six times.

His son Sunny got married to a woman named Nosheen on March 13. They had a court marriage because Nosheen’s family opposed the match. They weren’t happy that she wanted to marry someone of a lower socioeconomic class than them.

The couple studied together at the same university. Nosheen says she is sure her family is behind her father-in-law’s murder. She recorded her statement before hte police and named her father, brother, maternal uncle and paternal uncle as suspects. She also said they had threatened them multiple times before.

Speaking to the media, Nosheen said they were mad at her father-in-law for supporting their marriage.

