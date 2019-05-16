Karachi to get 150 megawatts extra electricity

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved an additional supply of 150 megawatts of power through the national grid to K-Electric for two years.

It aims to address the power shortage in Karachi.

The committee meeting was chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad on Wednesday.

ECC also approved an additional subsidy of Rs1.8 billion to Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) for Ramazan to provide additional power supply to seven tribal agencies of the merged districts. The power division informed that the government has been paying the electricity bills of domestic consumers of former tribal agencies through a subsidy of Rs1.3 billion per month.

It also approved the proposed procurement target of wheat crop for the year 2018-19 to the tune of 5.15 million tons with financial limit of Rs158.5 billion.

The ECC also acceded to the proposal of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority by granting tax exemption to the projects being constructed under the Saudi Fund for Development Grant.

