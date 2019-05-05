HOME > News

Karachi teen killed after kite string slits his throat

3 hours ago

A teen was killed in Karachi after his throat was slit by a kite string. 

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Muhammad Sami. He has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi

The incident occurred on the track of Lyari Expressway going from Mauripur to Hassan Square.

On February 3, a young man was killed by a kite string while another was injured in a separate incident.

The man who died was identified as 25-year-old Qurban. He was killed in Saadi Town.

The man who was injured was identified as 22-year-old Shehroze. He was injured on Jahangir Road in Jamshed Town.

