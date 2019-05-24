Karachi sets up three ‘bachat bazaars’ for Eid

Three Ramzan and Eid bachat bazaars habe been set up by Karachi’s East and Central district administrations to facilitate the public.

Two of these are in District East. You can visit the Tuesday Bazaar Ground opposite Baitul Mukaram mosque in Block 13-B, Gulshan-e-Iqbal or the Shaheen Ground in Manzoor Colony if you live in District East. The third one is at the Alfalah Ground in Azizabad, FB Area Block 2.

The organisers say around 500 small and big stalls offering items ranging from Rs200 to Rs1200 have been setup in the bachat bazaars.

The stalls offer artificial jewellery, cloth, shoes, bangles, fast food, vegetables, fruits and more.

“A screen of 20×40 has also been installed at each bachat bazaar to entertain the visitors. Qawali and folk singing will also be arranged and the World Cup matches will be screened,” said one of the organisers.

They said the aim is to facilitate visitors and entrepreneurs.

The district administrations says it wants to provide a chance to those businesspersons who recently lost their shops during anti-encroachment operations.

The markets will open after iftar till sehri and remain operational till June 9.

