HOME > News

Prisoner caught during escape attempt

May 1 , 2019

Photo: AFP

The Frontier Constabulary (FC) caught a prisoner as he attempted to flee from Karachi Central Jail on Wednesday.

The prisoner, identified as Jahangir, managed to cross two security barriers from Ayub Ward of the jail, where he was kept in custody. He was arrested for possession of illegal weapons.

Karamat, the police officer who caught the prisoner, was given a reward of Rs2,000 from the Inspector General of Prisons Sindh.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
central jail Karachi The Frontier Constabulary

4 Comments

  1. TY   May 1, 2019 5:11 pm/ Reply

    2000 award?

    What a shame!!

  2. Fahad   May 1, 2019 5:21 pm/ Reply

    Only 2000? He should at least be given 10,000

  3. JJ   May 1, 2019 10:29 pm/ Reply

    Now Karamat can buy 500 gram Chilghoza

  4. Mushtaq Ahmed   May 2, 2019 11:28 am/ Reply

    Wow. Great act but little reward. Rs 2000???


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Dumper hit kills three boys
27 mins ago
27 mins ago
Asmat died of an ‘allergic reaction’: autopsy report
52 mins ago
52 mins ago
SBCA bans Karachi housing project
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.