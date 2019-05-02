Prisoner caught during escape attempt

The Frontier Constabulary (FC) caught a prisoner as he attempted to flee from Karachi Central Jail on Wednesday.

The prisoner, identified as Jahangir, managed to cross two security barriers from Ayub Ward of the jail, where he was kept in custody. He was arrested for possession of illegal weapons.

Karamat, the police officer who caught the prisoner, was given a reward of Rs2,000 from the Inspector General of Prisons Sindh.

