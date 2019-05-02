Karachi police baton charge protesting nurses near CM House

They have reached the CM's official residence

The nurses, most of whom were women, were trying to get to CM House and speak to the chief minister. They managed to cross the police's barricade outside the press club and made it to CM House. They have begun removing the police barricades outside CM House themselves.The police have called in additional forces, including female police officers, and a water canon which they will use against the protesters to deter them. They have blocked the road leading from the press club to Governor House.Twelve protesters -- two women and 10 men -- have been taken into custody.The nurses are protesting because they want higher salaries and better allowances. They say they have been protesting for four days but no government official has approached them.