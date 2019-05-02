HOME > News

Karachi police baton charge protesting nurses near CM House

5 hours ago

They have reached the CM's official residence





The Karachi police baton charged nurses protesting for higher salaries outside the Karachi Press Club Thursday afternoon. 

The nurses, most of whom were women, were trying to get to CM House and speak to the chief minister. They managed to cross the police's barricade outside the press club and made it to CM House. They have begun removing the police barricades outside CM House themselves.

The police have called in additional forces, including female police officers, and a water canon which they will use against the protesters to deter them. They have blocked the road leading from the press club to Governor House.

Twelve protesters -- two women and 10 men -- have been taken into custody.

The nurses are protesting because they want higher salaries and better allowances. They say they have been protesting for four days but no government official has approached them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi nurses


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, doctors, nurses, protest, CM house, Saddar, KPC, Karachi press club, Press club, health, Pakistan, murad ali shah, cm
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.