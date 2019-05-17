Karachi police arrest teacher for kidnapping 14-year-old girl

The Karachi police recovered a kidnapped 14-year-old girl from Punjab’s Vehari district.

A team from the Baloch Colony Investigation Police raided a house in Vehari while looking for a girl who was kidnapped from Baloch Colony on April 25.

The police also arrested two suspects, Abdul Rehman and Adnan, one of whom was the girl’s schoolteacher.

Special Investigation Officer Salim said the suspect tried to get close to the girl while she was at school. He would take pictures of her and after she left the school he would continue to call her on the phone.

He threatened to post inappropriate pictures of her on social media if she escaped them in Vehari.

The police have taken the two men into custody and have begun their investigation.

