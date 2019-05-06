HOME > Human Rights

Karachi nurses call of protest after negotiation with government

2 hours ago

Nurses and paramedical staff working for public hospitals in Karachi called off on Monday their protest after successful negotiation with the government. 

The protest was staged outside the Karachi Press Club on April 29, Monday and has been continuing since. They have been demanding health allowance, regularisation of their contracts and better posts.

A nurse said that they can’t get a promotion after grade 16. “We retire on the same grade too,” she told SAMAA TV.

Representatives of the nursing association met with the health secretary on Monday to discuss their demands.

They were assured that their professional health allowance will be considered by the finance department. The secretary promised them that the promotions of medical education and health services nursing staff will be expedited.

The Sindh Public Service Commission has been requested to expedite the recruitment process of staff nurses, the association was assured.

