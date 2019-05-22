Karachi labourer shot dead for splashing water on commission agent

A labourer was shot dead on Wednesday after he accidentally splashed water on a commission agent’s clothes in Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi.

The deceased, identified as Saiful Rehman, was moving potato sacks from a truck to the ground. One of the sacks fell on the ground and splashed water on Bismillah Khan. This enraged him and he opened fire on the labourers. Rehman died on the spot and four others were injured, said the police.

In response, labourers staged a protest and blocked both tracks of the M-9 motorway. They surrounded a police chowk and damaged a police van and an armoured vehicle while protesting. The track was blocked for one and an half hours.

The police have arrested Khan and his accomplice, Momin, said Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur. Their weapons have been seized too.

