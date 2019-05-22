HOME > News

Karachi labourer shot dead for splashing water on commission agent

2 hours ago

A labourer was shot dead on Wednesday after he accidentally splashed water on a commission agent’s clothes in Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi. 

The deceased, identified as Saiful Rehman, was moving potato sacks from a truck to the ground. One of the sacks fell on the ground and splashed water on Bismillah Khan. This enraged him and he opened fire on the labourers. Rehman died on the spot and four others were injured, said the police.

Related: Protest staged after Chinese engineer ‘pushes’ worker into Faisalabad kiln

In response, labourers staged a protest and blocked both tracks of the M-9 motorway. They surrounded a police chowk and damaged a police van and an armoured vehicle while protesting. The track was blocked for one and an half hours.

The police have arrested Khan and his accomplice, Momin, said Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur. Their weapons have been seized too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
firing Karachi labourer


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
labourer, firing, Karachi, Sabzi Mandi, shot
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.