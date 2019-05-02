Karachi heatwave: Temperatures expected to rise to 42 degrees today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning starting from today (Wednesday) till Friday, with temperatures expected to rise to 42 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity levels will stay between 40 and 50%, according to Met department.

Doctors have advised people to take precautions in order to keep themselves safe from the heatwave.

People should avoid going out unless it’s very important, keep themselves hydrated and keep a wet handkerchief on them at all times.

Thirteen hospitals run by the KMC have been put on high alert during the heatwave. The high alert has also been declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.

