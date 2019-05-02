HOME > News

Karachi heatwave: Temperatures expected to rise to 42 degrees today

May 1 , 2019

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning starting from today (Wednesday) till Friday, with temperatures expected to rise to 42 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity levels will stay between 40 and 50%, according to Met department.

Doctors have advised people to take precautions in order to keep themselves safe from the heatwave.

Related: 13 Karachi hospitals on high alert for impending heatwave

People should avoid going out unless it’s very important, keep themselves hydrated and keep a wet handkerchief on them at all times.

Thirteen hospitals run by the KMC have been put on high alert during the heatwave. The high alert has also been declared in the Rescue 1122 ambulance service.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
heatwave Karachi weather


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Dumper hit kills three boys
37 mins ago
37 mins ago
Asmat died of an ‘allergic reaction’: autopsy report
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
SBCA bans Karachi housing project
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.