Karachi finalises Youm-e-Ali security, traffic plans

The security and traffic plans for observance of Youm-e-Ali has been finalised for Karachi.

The day is observed every year on 21st of Ramazan across Pakistan with religious fervour and reverence amid tight security. Seminars and majalis are held and processions are taken out to pay homage to the fourth caliph of Muslims.

As many as 5,572 police officers and officials will be on duty while 20 SP’s and SSP’s and 45 DSP’s will be overlooking the procession. For security of the procession, 102 women and 340 men in civilian attire will be on duty apart from the policemen. Moreover, 430 policemen in mobiles, 124 on motorbikes and 35 in armoured vehicles will be present.

Policemen will be present on all search points, building rooftops, hospitals and a command and control centre will monitor the procession.

The main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park up to Husanian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar.

For the main procession, snipers would be deployed on rooftop along the route. At the central gathering place, watch towers and especial control room would be set up.

What routes can you take?

As soon as the procession starts from Nishtar Park, all traffic will be directed towards Solider Bazar, Coast Guard to Jubilee and Garden Zoo.

Traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbella towards Nishtar Road and Garden Zoo.

People coming from Liaqatabad will be diverted to Martin Road towards the jail side after which they will proceed via Jamshed Road.

Vehicles coming from Stadium Road shall proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. Traffic coming from Superhighway/ Gulberg will be diverted from Liaquatabad No.10 towards No 2 Nazimabad and then proceed via the Habib Bank flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Mauripur Road.

Traffic approaching Numaish via Shahrae Quaideen won’t be allowed to proceed from the roundabout. It will be diverted to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi towards Kashmir Road.

Traffic going towards Saddar won’t be allowed to proceed towards Empress Market. Similarly traffic coming in from MA Jinnah Road to Saddar won’t be allowed to proceed from adjoining junctions.

