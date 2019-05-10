HOME > News

Karachi court summons records in Agha Siraj Durrani case

2 hours ago

A Karachi accountability court has asked NAB to present its investigation records in the case against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

He is being investigated in an assets beyond known means of income case. The court said on Friday that it has been two months since the inquiry was started.

Your inquiry hasn’t been completed yet, observed the judge.

Durrani’s lawyer accused the investigation officer of presenting fake documents. He argued that the arrest is absolutely illegal.

The court asked how long it will take to complete the inquiry and told the investigators to present the records it has collected so far.

