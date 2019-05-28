Karachi commissioner orders inquiry against contractors overcharging for parking

SAMAA TV takes a survey of the city's parking lots
In Karachi, the parking mafia has become a menace for countless residents.
Whether you go to a hospital, shopping mall or any other market place, you are bound to be stopped by a man and asked for parking fees. These individuals often overcharge for parking. SAMAA TV took a survey of various parking lots in the city to see how much people are being charged.
In Liaquatabad supermarket, motorcycle riders were being charged Rs20 instead of the official rate of Rs5. The man taking the fees justified it by saying “this is the going rate these days.” Similarly, Rs50 was being charged for car parking instead of the Rs20.
After our correspondent argued with the man asking for the parking fees, he said the contractors had given them the receipts.
A similar situation took place in Serena mobile market. In North Nazimabad’s Hyderi market, people who had paid Rs20 to park their motorcycles showed their receipts which were torn in a manner that the original rate of Rs5 was not visible.
In Saddar, receipts were not even being given and Rs30 was being charged for motorcycle parking. The vehicles were parked in four lanes, although the government only allows for one lane.
Karachi commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani took notice of SAMAA TV’s report and ordered an inquiry against all contractors of charged parking in the city.
The deputy commissioner has been directed to conduct the inquiry.
There will be a crackdown against those charging increased fees for parking, the commissioner said, adding that action will be taken during Ramzan and Eid.